Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday! Hope the start of a new week was kind to you. If you need to get caught up on local stories, here are five things to know.

1. During Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to Mid-Michigan, she stopped at TV5 for an exclusive one-on-one interview and covered several topics, including the UAW strike. Gov. Whitmer hopes a balance can come from the negotiations. She foresees a historic contract for the UAW. Our exclusive interview can be watched below:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by the TV5 studio on Monday for an interview about the issues impacting you at home.

2. Gladwin County Administrator Mark Justin was fired Friday, Sept. 29 by the County Board of Commissioners. In a 4-1 vote, county documents said Justin was fired for fund misappropriation. Discrepancies were found in his salary from the beginning of the year. All inquiries for the administrator have been directed to the county clerk.

3. In Flint, thousands of newly-placed bricks have to be removed and reset after the wrong material was used, causing the new bricks to shift. The renewed construction is putting a strain on local Saginaw Street businesses.

4. A report from Michigan’s Public Service Commission reveals more on the state’s renewable energy resources. Last year, energy waste reduction and renewable energy accounted for 25 percent of the state’s electricity needs. Legislation established a goal of reaching 35 percent by 2025.

5. The Powerball jackpot keeps rising! No one matched Monday’s drawing. A winning ticket could be worth an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing Wednesday. That’s 33 drawings now with no winner. The odds to match all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
The missing person has been found safe.
Burton Police: Missing, endangered man found safe
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action...
Vivek Ramaswamy, GOP candidate for President, coming to Mid-Michigan
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Work on M-13 at I-675 to be completed Friday, Oct. 6
Mark Justin talks to TV5 over Gladwin Co. tax assessments (May 2022)
Gladwin Co. Administrator fired for fund misappropriation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sits down with TV5 for an exclusive interview.
Exclusive: Gov. Whitmer on strikes, pandemic, and the White House