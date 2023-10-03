Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday! Hope the start of a new week was kind to you. If you need to get caught up on local stories, here are five things to know.

1. During Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to Mid-Michigan, she stopped at TV5 for an exclusive one-on-one interview and covered several topics, including the UAW strike. Gov. Whitmer hopes a balance can come from the negotiations. She foresees a historic contract for the UAW. Our exclusive interview can be watched below:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by the TV5 studio on Monday for an interview about the issues impacting you at home.

2. Gladwin County Administrator Mark Justin was fired Friday, Sept. 29 by the County Board of Commissioners. In a 4-1 vote, county documents said Justin was fired for fund misappropriation. Discrepancies were found in his salary from the beginning of the year. All inquiries for the administrator have been directed to the county clerk.

3. In Flint, thousands of newly-placed bricks have to be removed and reset after the wrong material was used, causing the new bricks to shift. The renewed construction is putting a strain on local Saginaw Street businesses.

4. A report from Michigan’s Public Service Commission reveals more on the state’s renewable energy resources. Last year, energy waste reduction and renewable energy accounted for 25 percent of the state’s electricity needs. Legislation established a goal of reaching 35 percent by 2025.

5. The Powerball jackpot keeps rising! No one matched Monday’s drawing. A winning ticket could be worth an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing Wednesday. That’s 33 drawings now with no winner. The odds to match all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.