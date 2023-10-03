UAW workers prepare to start living on strike pay

The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers is in its third week with no end in sight from the outside, and strikers will soon be living on strike pay.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers is in its third week with no end in sight from the outside, and strikers will soon be living off of $500 per week in strike pay.

Among the demands the union is asking from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis is a 36 percent pay raise, better benefits, and a four-day work week with 40 hours of pay.

At the onset, the strike fund was about $825 million.

Strikers on the picket lines in Burton outside the GM Davison Road Processing Center are preparing for the change in income.

The reality of making $500 a week is setting in for UAW strikers at GM’s Davison Road Processing Center in Burton.

Sharlette Gilbert, a UAW worker on strike, said she has mixed feelings about living on strike pay.

“It makes me feel ambivalent. I don’t want to be striking by any means; I actually want to get back to work, but not being able to get back to work, I’ll do what I need to do. I would do this for free, to he honest with you, if I had to,” she said.

Gilbert said it’s worth the sacrifice to fight for a fair contract.

“We all work hard as a GM community and we need to be respected and we need to have a raise. I make $25 an hour. I will never make anything more per last contract, and that’s ridiculous. I work my butt off beside people that make $7, $8 dollars more than me. Those people need to make more money; we all need to make more money. We’re worth it. We work hard for it. We just want a piece of the pie like everybody else and we want to make a good living because we’re worth it,” she said.

Read next:
14th annual Art on Tap event coming to Flint Institute of Arts
Art on Tap
AG warns about USPS scam circulating via text
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
ARCHIVO - El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Kevin McCarthy, se dirige al recinto,...
Northwood auto show kicks off Oct. 6
Pictured are members of the 2023 Northwood University International Auto Show Executive Board.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
The missing person has been found safe.
Burton Police: Missing, endangered man found safe
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

MSU college basketball
MSU Media Day: Spartans gearing up for college basketball season
Northwood auto show kicks off Oct. 6
Northwood auto show kicks off Oct. 6
The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers is in its third week with no end in sight from...
UAW workers prepare to start living on strike pay
Learn about Christopher Leppek's book "Apollonia."
Saginaw native releases a Civil War book