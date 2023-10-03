UAW workers prepare to start living on strike pay

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers is in its third week with no end in sight from the outside, and strikers will soon be living off of $500 per week in strike pay.

Among the demands the union is asking from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis is a 36 percent pay raise, better benefits, and a four-day work week with 40 hours of pay.

At the onset, the strike fund was about $825 million.

Strikers on the picket lines in Burton outside the GM Davison Road Processing Center are preparing for the change in income.

The reality of making $500 a week is setting in for UAW strikers at GM’s Davison Road Processing Center in Burton.

Sharlette Gilbert, a UAW worker on strike, said she has mixed feelings about living on strike pay.

“It makes me feel ambivalent. I don’t want to be striking by any means; I actually want to get back to work, but not being able to get back to work, I’ll do what I need to do. I would do this for free, to he honest with you, if I had to,” she said.

Gilbert said it’s worth the sacrifice to fight for a fair contract.

“We all work hard as a GM community and we need to be respected and we need to have a raise. I make $25 an hour. I will never make anything more per last contract, and that’s ridiculous. I work my butt off beside people that make $7, $8 dollars more than me. Those people need to make more money; we all need to make more money. We’re worth it. We work hard for it. We just want a piece of the pie like everybody else and we want to make a good living because we’re worth it,” she said.

