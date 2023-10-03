Vivek Ramaswamy, GOP candidate for President, coming to Mid-Michigan

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Republican candidate for president, Vivek Ramaswamy, will make two stops in Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

He is bringing his 2024 presidential campaign to a townhall breakfast event in Saginaw and then will travel to Burton for a luncheon.

The breakfast event is at 10 a.m. at the Saginaw Club, 219 N Washington Avenue. The luncheon is at 12:30 p.m. at U.S. Family Restaurant, 3512 S. Dort Highway, according to Ramaswamy’s website.

His visits come after the second GOP presidential debate. Ramaswamy led the debate with over 12 minutes of speaking time.

Ramaswamy was often targeted onstage by several rivals, including Nikki Haley. He laid out his next steps of his campaign, hopeful voters will see a different side of him.

Check his website for more on his planned Michigan visits.

