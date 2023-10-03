Work on M-13 at I-675 to be completed Friday, Oct. 6

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) should wrap up road work to an I-675 overpass by Friday, Oct. 6.

Northbound M-13 (Washington Avenue) is still being detoured at I-675 following damage to the overpass.

This work is being completed following damage to the bridge after an MDOT crew failed to properly assess the height of equipment being hauled through the corridor, according to MDOT.

Work on the damage began in early September and was supposed to be completed Sept. 20. M-13 going north is currently being detoured to Johnson Avenue, Warren Avenue and Carroll Street.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.