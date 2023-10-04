26-year-old Owosso Twp. man dies in motorcycle crash

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A 26-year-old man from Owosso Township died after he crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:18 p.m. Owosso Public Safety officers responded to the intersection of W. Main and Lansing Street for a report of a motorcycle-car crash.

Officers believe the person on the motorcycle was driving at an excessive speed and hit a vehicle turning onto Lansing Street, the city of Owosso said.

The motorcycle driver, 26-year-old Jordan Arnett, of Owosso Township, suffered deadly injuries during the crash, the city said.

The two occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, the city said, adding they were transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The city said the crash is being investigated.

Owosso Public Safety said it extends their condolences to the family and friends of Arnett.

Read next:
UAW members open up about living on strike pay
UAW
Flint Fire, NFPA, Dominos team up for fire safety
Flint fire truck.
Advocates push for ending life without parole for minors
Shelby County Jail
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Power outage in downtown Saginaw.
Power restored in downtown Saginaw
UAW Strike
Flint GM executive speaks on current offers to UAW
Contact the department Monday through Thursday at 989-652-8371.
Frankenmuth PD seeking owner of missing Mother Teresa doll

Latest News

UAW
UAW members open up about living on strike pay
Flint fire truck.
Flint Fire, NFPA, Dominos team up for fire safety
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, Oct. 4
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW, WEDNESDAY OCT. 4
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW, WEDNESDAY OCT. 4