Bay City Government warning residents of utility payment scam calls

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Government is warning residents about a phone call scam, where a caller with no number but appears as “Public Service” is asking for utility payment over the phone.

Bay City’s Utility Customer Service (UCS) representatives have been notified that customers are receiving scam calls from a caller, with no number but appears as “Public Service” under caller ID, says the city is in need of payment for utilities, the city said.

“While you may periodically receive automated phone messages indicating a payment must be made on your account, the city’s UCS collections staff will never ask for credit card or other payment information over the phone, and will never ask for payment through a specific method,” the city said.

Examples of those methods are gift cards, debit cards, credit cards, wire transfer, etc.

The city said warning should be a reminder for residents to be wary around all phone calls where someone is demanding money or financial or card information throughout the year.

For more information on how to recognize a scam call, examples of them, how to stop scam calls, and more, visit the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s website.

Any residents who have questions regarding their city of Bay City utility account should call 989-894-8104.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.