Bay Co. volunteers beautify local park, community

Volunteers and the Bay County Habitat for Humanity took advantage of the beautiful weather on Wednesday to clean up the area near Birney Park.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT
Crews worked on clearing debris, brush, trash, and more.

Crews worked on clearing debris, brush, trash, and more.

Habitat for Humanity also spent the day renovating a local veteran’s house.

“We’re working on this house here, we’re doing the backyard,” said Brian Krause, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity. “He was a master gardener and he’s disabled now; he doesn’t have the chance to do stuff, so we’re redoing the backyard, we’re putting on a new porch for him, we’re putting a little deck so he can come out and sit on the deck and just enjoy the weather.”

In all, volunteers will work on about 17 houses through the rest of the week.

