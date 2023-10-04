Classroom fight ends with teacher in hospital, student facing felony charges

A fight in a classroom ended with a local teacher hospitalized and a student looking at felony charges.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: Some viewers may consider the video footage to be graphic.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fight in a classroom ended with a local teacher hospitalized and a student looking at felony charges.

The attack was caught on video, and it has been making rounds on social media. A female student is seen throwing a chair and knocking a teacher unconscious.

“It’s a violence that we haven’t seen in Flint schools, so it’s our first time seeing this type of violence, so we’re concerned about it,” said Karen Christian, the president of United Teachers of Flint.

The fight happened Thursday, Sept. 28 at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint. The teacher seen in the video was trying to break up a dispute between two students before becoming a victim herself.

Christian said a total of three chairs were thrown.

“There was an altercation between two girls in a classroom and to the point where one of the girls started throwing chairs across the room. One of the final chairs that she threw hit one of the teachers and knocked her out,” Christian said.

The teacher who was involved in that incident was released from the hospital that same day and has already returned to the classroom.

“We have lots of conversations coming up. We have meetings today about it as well making sure that we’re talking about how we’re keeping everyone in the classroom safe as well as, like I said, the mental health of our students and our staff, making sure that we’re taking care of them,” Christian said.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a letter to parents, “This act of violence is unacceptable and goes against the values we hold dear in our educational community…The student involved in this incident will be held accountable according to the law and in accordance with the Flint Community Schools Student Code of Conduct.”

Christian said the union will be taking every legal action necessary to make sure of this.

“The student has been arrested. The student has been put up for expulsion. The UTF is very adamant that we’re making sure that everything happens that needs to happen law-wise or whatever to make sure that this incident is taken care of,” Christian said.

The district is offering counseling and supportive services to students and staff who were affected by this incident.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said the student has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Read next:
Man charged with animal abuse bound over for trial
Anthony Jackson
MDOC officer facing 13 felony charges after drug smuggling investigation
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Puff Cannabis Company to raise, donate $50K to breast cancer research
Michigan marijuana generic
Consumers Energy: Solar array project to replace former Karn coal plants
Consumers Energy solar array project

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Power outage in downtown Saginaw.
Power restored in downtown Saginaw
UAW Strike
Flint GM executive speaks on current offers to UAW
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 4
Bay Co. volunteers beautify local park
Bay Co. volunteers beautify local park, community
Volunteers and the Bay County Habitat for Humanity took advantage of the beautiful weather on...
Bay Co. volunteers beautify local park
A fight in a classroom ended with a local teacher hospitalized and a student looking at felony...
GRAPHIC: Classroom fight ends with teacher in hospital, student facing felony charges