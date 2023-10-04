Consumers Energy: Solar array project to replace former Karn coal plants

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy has announced its new plans for an 85-megawatt solar array at the former Karn coal facilities.

“Consumers Energy put years of thoughtful work into closing the Karn facilities, and chief among those considerations was how we wanted the site to operate and function after the closure,” said David Hicks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of clean energy development. “Based on future use studies and input from local stakeholders, solar emerged as the best option to ensure we continue to be good stewards of the land and to provide valuable tax dollars for the community while still pushing us further toward our sustainability goals.”

Consumers is working closely with community members, neighbors, and local leaders to design a responsible project fitting with the community and continues the path toward renewable generation.

Consumers said the project could provide enough power for approximately 20,000 homes and will pay local, county, and school district taxes which would total millions of dollars over its more than 30-year lifetime.

The closure of Karn 1 and 2 in June marked continued progress toward Consumers Energy’s goal of closing all coal plants by 2025, according to Consumers, who added this is 15 years ahead of schedule.

Over the next two decades, Consumers said the Clean Energy Plan should:

Reduce Consumers Energy CO2 emissions by more than 73 million tons, which is the equivalent of taking 12.4 million passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

Dramatically reduce emissions by criteria pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides (NOx), mercury, and particulate matter.

Generate over half of its electric capacity with renewable resources, wind and solar energy, by 2040.

The solar array project is slated to be operational by 2026.

