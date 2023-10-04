Flint Fire, NFPA, Dominos team up for fire safety

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and pizza chain Domino’s are banding together to spread the importance of fire safety at home.

The educational initiative will celebrate Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.

There’s a special kick-off event for Eisenhower and Neither Elementary first graders at Flint Fire Station 1 on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

The theme for Fire Prevention Week is “cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

Students will learn important fire safety messages, learn safe cooking, go through a fire safety house, take pictures with Sparky the Fire Dog, check out firefighter gear, and enjoy Domino’s pizza.

“This event is a fun and exciting way to spread fire safety messages to kids in the Flint area,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s senior director of communications. “Fire Prevention Week is the perfect time to raise awareness about the easy steps you can take while cooking to prevent a fire.”

This is the 16th year Domino’s and NFPA have joined forces to promote Fire Prevention Week. This is the seventh year of partnership between Domino’s, NFPA, and the Flint Fire Department to deliver the campaign’s fire safety messages to the Flint community.

“We’re always looking for different and engaging ways that we can raise awareness about fire safety, as well as providing simple but important actions people can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking,” said Theron Wiggins, chief of Flint Fire Department. “We’re thrilled to join forces yet again on this great cause and look forward to promoting fire safety across the community.”

The NFPA was founded in 1896 and is a global nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards.

For more information, visit the NFPA’s website.

