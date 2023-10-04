Game of the Week preview, week 7: Ubly Bearcats

The seventh TV5 Game of the Week will be kicking off this Friday with Ubly taking on Sandusky, and the Bearcats are off to a fierce start this season.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ubly is entering this matchup with a 6-0 record. It’s the third straight season the Bearcats have started with six straight wins.

Heading into Friday, Ubly is looking to secure the Great Thumb Conference East and can do so with a win. The Bearcats are no stranger to big games with lengthy playoff runs the past few years and trips to Ford Field.

Head Coach Eric Sweeney said having that level of experience gives them a huge advantage going into Friday’s game against Sandusky.

“The past couple of years we had those long playoff runs. They had a lot of practice time, you know, and it shows on years like this where guys that maybe didn’t play as much but got a lot of practice time got an extra four or five weeks of practice. So that’s really helped us out,” Sweeney said.

Seth Maurer, a senior and running back for the team, said their team wants to keep the win streak going.

“Our goal is to not be the team that like, stops the trend of winning and winning,” he said. “We want to make it to semi-finals or finals just because we don’t want to be the team that loses districts or loses regionals or just loses the trend that we have going on right now.”

On Thursday, TV5 will preview the home team: the Sandusky Wolves.

