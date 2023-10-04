Genesee Co. sheriff visits I.G.N.I.T.E. barber school

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson visited inmates who are working to be a cut above the rest through the I.G.N.I.T.E. barber school program.

A barber school in the Genesee County Jail is a part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. program where inmates have the opportunity to receive a high school level education or a trade certification.

“Every male inmate in jail needs a haircut and so what better place to train? And that’s what we’re doing,” Swanson said.

The program was unveiled back in July at the 20th I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation ceremony.

Participants are being taught by Deputy Nathaniel Menard, who also happens to be a licensed barber.

“Right now, we’re meeting at least twice a week for a few hours and these hours are saved, so whether someone’s only going to be here for a little while or a long while, they can keep these hours and it can go with them as they make their way back into the community and they find a barbershop that they can apprentice with and work towards getting their state licensing,” Menard said.

Swanson said the inmates can gain hands-on experience.

“Each one of them is a barber actual stool like you see behind me as well as all the clippers and all the gear, and so, they’re able to learn here at class and then go implement it immediately on the floors,” he said.

Historically, American jails have not offered haircuts for inmates, but Swanson said good hygiene is important as it coincides with their journey toward success.

“We have for years wanted to do an actual training that was to the point where it could roll into the actual training with the state. And Deputy Menard has been here for a number of years, it just wasn’t the timing for a lot reasons,” Swanson explained.

The time has finally come, and inmates can now learn while also helping boost each other’s confidence, which is something inmate Tamar Watkins said means everything.

“It means the world; it gives me hope,” he said.

Swanson sat down for a cut of his own on Tuesday.

