Man charged with animal abuse bound over to circuit court

He is accused of neglecting his two dogs, Papa Black and Momma Blue, to the point they had to be put down.
Two dogs were rescued from what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said was a life of neglect and torture. The dogs eventually had to be euthanized.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an update in an animal cruelty case that led to two dogs being euthanized.

Anthony Jackson is accused of neglecting his two Bullmastiffs to the point they had to be put down.

Anthony Jackson
Anthony Jackson(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Swanson said on Wednesday, Oct. 4 he has been bound over to circuit court.

Jackson owned the dogs since June of 2021.

The dogs, named Papa Black and Momma Blue, developed pododermatitis, a disorder that is akin to a human having an infected nail, Swanson said. He said it feels like pins going inside the pads of the dogs’ paws every time they walk.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal abuse case.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal abuse case.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Jackson refused to get them treatment.

Last year, his house on Fenton road burned down. Jackson moved, but Swanson said the two Bullmastiffs were forced to live in the backyard to fend for themselves for over a year with their infected paws.

The dogs were rescued after a neighbor called animal control.

Swanson said the team who rescued the dogs pooled money together to not only humanely euthanize them, but to privately cremate them.

“And before they [put the dogs down] they got a big old steak dinner,” Swanson said. “They got their meals together and they watched and they celebrated, loved on these dogs.”

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal abuse case.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal abuse case.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Swanson recalled getting a text from one of the individuals who said they wanted the dogs to have full bellies and know that they’re loved.

“Our hearts just don’t go out to those who walk on two feet, but those who walk on four,” Swanson said.

The dogs were euthanized on Tuesday, Sept. 5 since all treatment options were exhausted.

Jackson is facing two counts of cruelty to animals, killing, and torture, which are four year felony charges. He is out on bond and a court date has not been set as of Wednesday Oct. 4.

