MDOC officer facing 13 felony charges after drug smuggling investigation

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officer is facing 13 felony charges stemming from an investigation into his alleged involvement in a drug smuggling operation.

In July 2022, MDOC contacted the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) because they believed 61-year-old Officer Kernef Jackson was potentially smuggling drugs and other contraband into the Gratiot County St. Louis Correctional Facility, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.

BAYANET launched a lengthy investigation, lasting over a year, she said.

On Aug. 7, BAYANET investigators received additional information on Jackson and conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, Vetter said, adding they found a gun, marijuana, cocaine, and Suboxone (an opioid treatment drug), among other drugs in his car.

Vetter added the investigators believe Jackson was bringing the drugs into the prison for distribution. However, he was never caught doing so.

A civilian woman and a 43-year-old man who is currently incarcerated in the St. Louis Correctional Facility have been charged as co-conspirators in the case, Vetter said. They have not yet been arraigned.

Jackson was arraigned and is facing the following 13 felony charges:

  • Two counts of controlled substance manufacturing/delivery methamphetamine
  • Four counts of weapons/felony firearms
  • Two counts of delivery of narcotics/cocaine
  • Two counts of controlled substance manufacturing/delivery marijuana, meth, ecstasy, cocaine
  • Two counts of controlled substance manufacturing/delivery marijuana
  • One count of maintaining a drug house

Judge Randall Jurrens set his bond at $95,000 cash-surety, according to court records.

