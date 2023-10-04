Non-transport EMS starting up in Flushing

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) – A mid-Michigan fire department will be getting first responders to an emergency before an ambulance service arrives.

“We want to give our residents the best service we can give them, the quickest medical treatment we can give them as fast as we can,” said Flushing Fire Chief Jim Michael.

Residents in Flushing are being promised a quicker response to medical emergencies.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the fire department will begin its paramedic non-transport emergency medical services.

“The reason we started this was because of the lack of ambulance service and coverage we get in our area. Sometimes people are waiting, you know, 20-25 minutes for an ambulance,” Michael said. “We should be anywhere in the city in about four minutes or so.”

Michael said the program is the first in Genesee County to be run by a fire department where paramedics and EMTs will respond to a medical scene and provide immediate treatment.

“They’ll get paramedic treatment. I mean, it’s basically the best treatment you can get other than being in a hospital,” Michael said.

If a patient needs to be taken to the hospital, they will be transported in an ambulance.

In May, the Flushing City Council voted to fund the creation of the EMS service with a special assessment. The decision garnered pushback from some community members, who wanted the proposal placed on a ballot to be voted on by taxpayers.

However, Michael said you can’t put a price tag on someone’s life.

“There is a cost increase with the residents, but I think when people see the service we have and the things that we can do with it, I think they’ll be very happy with it,” Michael said.

The unit has 23 paramedics and EMTs who will rotate on 12-hour shifts 24 hours a day. The city will hold an official ribbon cutting for the program at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Flushing City Fire Department on East Main Street.

