Puff Cannabis Company to raise, donate $50K to breast cancer research

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Puff Cannabis Company said it will be raising and donating $50,000 for breast cancer research and awareness during the month of October.

The company said all of its stores throughout the state of Michigan will be selling a specially packaged 20mg gummy for $1 throughout the month of October. All proceeds from these sales will go to The Pink Fund and the Chaldean Community Foundation, the company said.

The Pink Fund is an organization that covers 90-day non-medical living expenses for breast cancer patients in active treatment, and the Chaldean Community Foundation provides targeted services for numerous individuals, including those battling breast cancer.

“Puff Cannabis Company cares about the health of those who live throughout our communities. Breast cancer continues to cause too much havoc and death in too many families and we have made it our mission to become part of well- targeted charitable opportunities which will work toward curing this terrible disease. It is with great pride that we lend the Puff Cannabis name to this great cause,” said Justin Elias, the founder and president of Puff Cannabis Company.

Puff Cannabis Company’s mid-Michigan location is at 1680 Marquette Ave. in Bay City.

Click here for the list of Puff Cannabis Company’s other locations across the state.

