Rain on the horizon tonight and Thursday, one last warm day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you enjoy summer weather, we have one more day of it today! On the other hand, if you’ve been waiting for “real” fall weather to settle into the area, you won’t have to wait too much longer as temperatures will begin to tank the last couple of days this workweek. Take advantage of today’s weather and take your lunch outside, go for a long walk, or jump in the pool if you still have it open!

A round of rain is going to accompany the start of the upcoming cooling trend, we’re still seeing the majority of this rain centered on Thursday. If you have anything to do outdoors, especially starting to clean up leaves, try to take advantage of the dry weather today. Any yard work or raking will be a no-go on Thursday with the wet weather, and even though Friday is expected to be quite a dry day, the ground will still have some residual dampness to it.

Today

Cloud coverage is moving in early this morning from the west. We’ll see this trend through the entire daytime today, but we won’t have any rain out of it. Great news for the bus stops this morning and afternoon, you still won’t need rain gear! Temperatures will reach up to around 80 degrees at noon today, then highs max out at 84 degrees. The wind will be southwesterly today at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. That wind is what will help keep the warmth here today despite more clouds. Any after-school activities will be in good shape, just with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky compared to the morning.

Wednesday is the last day of the week in the 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The timing of the rain has been speeding up in some of our most recent high-resolution data. We’re continuing to monitor this, but currently our best bet is our first showers starting just after midnight in our northwestern communities like Clare and Houghton Lake. We’re expecting more rain to then fill in as the night progresses, so some bus stops on Thursday morning will have a wet start.

Some rain could start as early as midnight in our northwest communities. (WNEM)

Lows will remain mild overnight too thanks to overcast skies, they’ll only fall to around 64 degrees. The wind will be southwesterly a 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

As the day progresses, we’re expecting periods of rain to traverse over Mid-Michigan all ahead of the incoming cold front. This will be funneling more moisture into our area allowing for some more moderate showers, possibly even some brief downpours. That rain will be around for the afternoon so have your rain gear for the afternoon bus stops, and any outdoor after-school activities will likely need to be brought inside. Rain will be winding down into the evening and Thursday night, leading to some drier weather on Friday.

Periods of rain are expected Thursday. (WNEM)

The heaviest rain totals could check in between 0.5″ and 1″, though the placement of the heaviest rain has continued to show some variability (at least exactly town-to-town). We have good confidence though that the heaviest rain is likely to be in the southern half of our viewing area, including the Thumb.

The heaviest rain could total up to 1". (WNEM)

High temperatures will only reach 70 degrees with a windy southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. All-in-all, it’ll just be a better day to get any indoor chores or activities done!

Thursday is the first day of the cooldown. (WNEM)

For our fall lovers, even cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend! Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.