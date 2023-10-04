Saginaw Spirit ranked 5th in week one CHL Top-10 Poll

By Mark Pearson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The week one CHL Top-10 Rankings came out and the Saginaw Spirit found themselves pretty high on the list.

The team is slated in at number five, the second best ranking of an OHL team behind the London Knights who are ranked number one.

The Spirit started their season 1-1 with a 4-3 loss on the road to Kitchener and a 2-1 win at home against Sarnia.

Saginaw’s next game will be this Saturday at the DOW Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM against Kitchener.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement cruisers were parked near a residence on Pinegate Drive and Highland...
Large police scene reported in Genesee Co.
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Two teens arrested following car break-ins and car theft.
MSP: Teens apprehended for attempted car break-ins, theft
The missing person has been found safe.
Burton Police: Missing, endangered man found safe
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

MSU Media Day: Spartans gearing up for college basketball season
Mt. Pleasant takes down Bay City Central in straight sets
MSU college basketball
MSU Media Day: Spartans gearing up for college basketball season
Detroit Pistons hold their media day before the beginning of the 2023-24 preseason
Detroit Pistons hold their media day before the beginning of the 2023-24 preseason