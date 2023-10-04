Saginaw Spirit ranked 5th in week one CHL Top-10 Poll

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The week one CHL Top-10 Rankings came out and the Saginaw Spirit found themselves pretty high on the list.

The team is slated in at number five, the second best ranking of an OHL team behind the London Knights who are ranked number one.

The Spirit started their season 1-1 with a 4-3 loss on the road to Kitchener and a 2-1 win at home against Sarnia.

Saginaw’s next game will be this Saturday at the DOW Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM against Kitchener.

