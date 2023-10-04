Students bring new life to historic Flint cemetery

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A student-run restoration project is not only enhancing the beauty of a Flint resting place but also shedding light on some local history.

Tucked away in plain sight underneath towering trees are stones of granite and marble that have weathered the cracking and bruising blows of Mother Nature.

One set of gravestones belongs to a family who has a special connection to Flint’s business and automotive history.

“It was just dilapidated. It looked just horrible,” said Elizabeth “Barney” Bishop.

Bishop was describing what even “before” photos don’t quite capture: the magnitude of the restoration of the Bishop family burial site and the stones around it at Glenwood Cemetery in Flint. For her, it has special meaning.

“My parents are Arthur William Bishop and Barbara Adams Bishop,” she said. “It’s sacred to me. We have Bishop Airport, but it’s because we had so many wonderful family members that were community-minded.”

Bishop’s reaction to the restoration is one the University of Michigan-Flint students who worked to improve the state of the once discolored and displaced stones don’t often get to see.

“We saw it with Barney how emotional it was for her, and it’s really kind of emotional for us and for our students,” said Thomas Henthorn, a Wyatt Endowed professor of public history at U of M-Flint.

Henthorne also sits on the board of directors for the Glenwood Cemetery Association.

“So, when we get a chance to see a family member and we get a chance to share the stories, it really means something to us,” he said.

Henthorn calls the restored area the plot of the pioneer Bishops of the 1800s, the generation before Arthur Giles Bishop, whom Bishop International Airport is named after.

“This is R. Bishop, Russel Bishop. Russel Bishop is the father of Arthur Giles Bishop, and of course Arthur Giles Bishop we recognize with Bishop Airport, the Genesee Savings Bank,” Henthorne said. “Arthur Giles Bishop was actually instrumental in a group of businessmen to bring Charles Stewart Mott, Westin Mott Company to Flint to be a supplier for General Motors, so it’s a family that has a lot of roots, not just pre-automotive history but that moment in Flint’s history when the automotive industry really grows.”

With the help of the Genesee Historic Collection at U of M-Flint and the Sloan Museum of Discovery, TV5 found photos to help show a glimpse of life back then.

“We estimate this fence probably went in sometime in the 1890s,” Henthorne said.

The name “Bishop” is now boldly restored on a formerly misshapen wrought iron fence above an embossed hourglass surrounded by a sunburst. Welders and fence specialists helped students clean it up and remove several coats of paint from it.

“I’ve enjoyed the manual labor the most because there’s a lot of that, actually lifting the stones up with the crane and using the big tools and digging ‘em out and cutting up the roots from the trees,” said anthropology and history student Suzy Ferguson.

With a brush in hand, a bucket, and a special mixture, the students meticulously cleaned, treated, and used a crane to make sure the stones were facing the right way.

Students were able to learn appropriate methods for cleaning the headstones, research history, and conduct workshops and interpretive tours.

Multiple plots at a historic Flint cemetery received a wonderful facelift from UM-Flint college students.

“You’re not just supposed to come here and think about death; you’re actually supposed to come here and think about life. You’re supposed to think about your ancestors,” Henthorne said.

Ferguson said she never thought this would become an interest for her.

“I was never like, ‘Oh I’m gonna go walk around a cemetery,’ before this. Now, I just have a lot more appreciation of them,” she said.

Henthorne said cemeteries are a lot of things.

“They’re public archives, outdoor archives. They’re giant public sculpture gardens, right? They’re wildlife sanctuaries. They’re arboretums. So, whatever your interest is you can probably find it in a cemetery,” he said.

Fine arts major and photographer Gwendolyn Hopkins said she finds comfort in just walking through Glenwood, which sits along the south bank of the Flint River.

“I feel like it was beautiful in its own right,” she said. “That being said, us putting all this love and care and effort and work and teamwork into it, seeing the before and after is pretty insane to me.”

The students are doing this work in mid-Michigan but also across the state. With each restoration, they are able to ensure that while these souls rest, their stories will live on.

“To bring it alive is fabulous,” Barney Bishop said. “In a cemetery, imagine bringing something alive. What an honor. It’s just beautiful. Thank you.”

A Bishop Family grant helped to make the project possible.

The students also run workshops to teach anyone who may have an interest in cemetery preservation how to restore and upkeep gravesites and stones.

Learn more about Glenwood Cemetery by visiting its Facebook page.

