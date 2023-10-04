Temperatures plunge as the last warm day of the season concludes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - October has seen 80s each day, but that will come to a halt quickly. As we have been first alerting you to all week, temperatures are still on track to take a plunge. To help bring the temperatures down, rain showers will move in. Have your rain gear ready as rain chances are painted across the 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight

The evening starts out dry though the clouds continue to thicken. Rain chances do not start until after midnight. Locations who will see rain first will be north and west. The swath of rain will continue to slowly move through mid-Michigan as the daylight breaks on Thursday. Overnight lows will be still above average in the low 50s. Normal lows would be around 45 degrees. Winds will be lighter out of the south at 5-10mph.

Tonight sees rain returning to mid-Michigan as temperatures fall. (WNEM)

Hour-By-Hour show the rain starting after midnight tonight. A swath of rain moves through mid-Michigan Thursday. (WNEM)

Thursday

Expect a wet wait at the bus stops for some students Thursday morning. The rain from overnight will slide through mid-Michigan and towards daybreak will be through the Tri Cities over to Isabella County then north. The rain will sink south and east bringing water to the Thumb and Genesee County in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will linger into the last few hours of tomorrow. Much of the day will be cool and damp.

Hour-By-Hour show a wet start for some Thursday morning. A swath of rain moves through mid-Michigan Thursday. (WNEM)

Hour-By-Hour show rain slowly moving east Thursday afternoon. A swath of rain moves through mid-Michigan Thursday. (WNEM)

Winds will be breezy again out of the southwest from 5-15mph and gusting toward 20-25mph. The cold front will move through with highs expected to be closer to seasonal conditions in the upper 60s.

After a dry September, we will look at a decent amount of rain from an all day Thursday rain chance. (WNEM)

Friday

The end of the week still has cool air moving in taking highs into the mid 60s. Finally a more October like feeling in the forecast late this week. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15mph and gusting to 20-25mph making it breezy. Friday starts out quiet with a break in the rain as we are in the dry slot of the storm. There will be partly cloudy skies to start the day, but clouds return with the lake effect machine starting up for the season. With lake effect clouds, there is an isolated shower chance for the second half of Friday.

Temperatures Plunge as Summer Ends. Highs fall near then below average in the coming days. (WNEM)

With all the rain chances in the next week, make sure to have the TV5 First Alert Weather app on your devices.

