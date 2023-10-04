Transit Bus crashes into pickup truck, 2 people injured

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured after a Gladwin County Transit Bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.

Gladwin County Sheriff deputies responded to the intersection of Round Lake Road (F-97) and Sugar River Road for a report of a crash on Wednesday Oct. 4 shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The crash investigation, and witness statements, indicated a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck was travelling south on Round Lake Road when the Transit Bus did not yield to the right-of-way at the intersection with Sugar River Road and pulled into the path of the pickup, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders used the jaws of life to extract the driver of the pickup, an 83-year-old woman from Gladwin County, from the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

A Transit Bus crashed into a pickup, injuring two people. (Gladwin County Sheriff's Office)

The Gladwin County woman and the driver of the Transit Bus, a 78-year-old man from Gladwin County, were taken to area hospital for injuries they suffered during the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of the drivers are being withheld, pending the notification of their families and a status update on their injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said the Transit Bus had no passengers on board at the time of the crash.

