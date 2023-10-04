Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe drenched the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday as it spun away from the northeast Caribbean on a path that would take it toward Bermuda and later New England and Atlantic Canada.

The storm was located 150 miles (240 kilometers) north-northwest of St. Thomas late Wednesday morning. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at nine mph (15 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Schools in St. Martin and St. Barts remained closed Wednesday morning, and officials in the French Caribbean territories banned people from swimming in the ocean or doing any nautical activities until Thursday.

Forecasters said up to eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain could fall in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with a maximum of 12 inches (30 centimeters). Meanwhile, up to four inches (10 centimeters) were predicted for Puerto Rico.

Philippe is expected to approach Bermuda late Thursday and Friday and could intensify slightly in the coming days.

“The intensity forecast remains murky,” the hurricane center said.

