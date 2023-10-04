Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday. Hope the nice weather so far this week is helping you over the mid-week hump. Before you continue your morning routine, here are five stories to know.

1. It is day 20 of UAW’s strike against the Big Three. Strikers will soon be living off of $500 per week in strike pay. General Motors confirmed the union presented a counteroffer to their Sept. 21 proposal during a meeting on Monday. In a statement, GM said it is assessing but significant gaps remains.

2. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning about a U.S. Postal Service text message scam. Texts come in as a fake delivery notification and includes a tracking link scammers use to get you to share personal information. They could steal your bank, credit card information and much more.

3. The Emergency Alert System Test by the federal government is set for today. The test is at 2:20 p.m. and includes wireless emergency alerts in addition to television and radio. You should also get a text message telling you it’s only a test. This is the second time the federal government has sent the alert to mobile phones.

4. Get some free pasta and consider adopting a new pet! Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are hosting “Pups, Pints and Pasta” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Old Town Saginaw. There’s on-site adoptions at Oracle Brewing Company with free pasta and drinks from Artisan Urban Bistro. It is free and open to the public.

5. Today is Student Count Day. It’s important for your child’s school to help determine how much state funding it will get. All Michigan public schools are required to tally the number of students in school on the first Wednesday in October. Michigan Department of Education said the count is critical to districts because each student translates into money from the state.

