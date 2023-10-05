ARPA funding helps restore Tawas Point Lighthouse

TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM) - Known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest,” the Tawas Point Lighthouse at Tawas Point State Park in Iosco County is a well-known landmark along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Now federal funding is helping historians and architects preserve its beauty for years to come.

For several hundred years, the lighthouse has helped ships see past the winds and waves at the mouth of Tawas Bay. Built in 1853, the lighthouse provided a powerful beam that could be seen for 16 miles.

The DNR took over the property in 2001, creating public spaces to share the lighthouse with thousands of visitors.

Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse was awarded a $455,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act, according the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said the restoration project began in the Spring of 2023, with WTA Architects and Mihm Enterprises, Inc. both selected to complete the work.

Officials hope the restoration will correct moisture and ventilation issues in the lantern room, gallery, and brick tower shaft. The changes will also help reduce tower deterioration and restore a historically accurate appearance.

