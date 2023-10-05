Bay City, Saginaw residents arrested following high-speed chase in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – A Bay City woman, a Saginaw woman, and a Saginaw man were arrested following a high-speed police chase in Traverse City on Wednesday.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, Oct. 4 about 10:50 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle stopped, but then the driver put the car into reverse, making the deputies jump out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

The driver struck one of the patrol vehicles and fled the scene, and deputies pursued with emergency lights and sirens, the sheriff’s office said, adding the driver disregarded the deputies and continued onto Eighth Street to Munson Avenue and US-31 North.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was traveling at speeds more than 100 mph, and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on multiple occasions.

The vehicle continued into Kalkaska County, and with assistance from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police, the vehicle was disabled and stopped, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was a 23-year-old Bay City woman, and she was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail for charges including flee and elude, felonious assault, parole absconder warrant, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said the two passengers of the vehicle – a 30-year-old Saginaw woman and a 33-year-old Saginaw man – were also lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail for illegal drug related charges.

The sheriff’s office said a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office vehicle was damaged, but no one sustained any injuries during the incident.

The incident is under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.