Biden Administration forgiving $9B in student debt

The Biden Administration is providing more support as student loan repayments restart.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The federal government is forgiving $9 billion in student debt for 125,000 borrowers.

The administration said the new plan applies to public servants, like teachers and law enforcement.

About 51,000 people who made payments for more than 20 years but may not have received the relief they were entitled to.

“The last administration wasn’t paying attention, they weren’t monitoring it well, so what we’ve done is we’ve made those adjustments and there are many people who are getting letters saying, ‘You know what? You’re done. You’re done paying,” said Miguel Cardona, the United States Secretary of Education.

Cardona said the plan also applies to another 22,000 disabled borrowers.

He said the new announcement clears more than $3 billion in student debt relief in Michigan alone.

The cancellation is the latest push from the White House to erase some debt after the Supreme Court ruled against Biden’s student loan forgiveness, which would have helped more than 40 million borrowers erase up to $20,000 each in debt.

