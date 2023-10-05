Big Ten announces football conference opponents through 2028

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten conference announced the opponents for football through the 2028 season as they welcome the University of Oregon, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of Southern California (USC), and the University of Washington to the conference.

The 2024 season will be the first season with 18 teams and no divisional format. It will also be the debut of the Flex Protect XVIII model, which will feature a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for teams. The Spartans will face their four new conference opponents for the first time over the next three seasons.

“Conference schedules will include 12 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games,” the conference said in a release. “These matchups were finalized in conjunction with all 18 member institutions to ensure the traditions of the Big Ten Conference remain strong as the conference evolves.”

Conference opponents for MSU are listed below, while game dates will be announced at a later time.

2024 Season

Michigan State will play Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, and Oregon at home. The Spartans will travel to Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers.

2025 Season

Michigan State will play Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and USC. They will travel to Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, and UCLA.

2026 Season

The Spartans will play Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin at home. They will travel to Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, and Washington

2027 Season

Michigan State will host Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Washington. The Spartans will travel to Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

2028 Season

The Spartans will play Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, and Oregon at home. They will travel to Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, and USC.

