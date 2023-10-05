Crash blocks several lanes of traffic on I-75 in Genesee Co.

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash has blocked several lanes of traffic on I-75 under the I-69 overpass on Thursday morning, Oct. 5.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash took place on southbound I-75 after the 117 I-69 exit and northbound I-75 after the 116 Bristol Road exit.

According to Flint Township Police, the crash caused damage to the concrete wall which separates north and south traffic.

Crash on I-75
Crash on I-75(Flint Township Police Department)

MDOT said the left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are blocked in both directions, impacting traffic headed southbound and northbound.

Flint Township Police ask motorists to plan their driving routes accordingly due to the crash.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

