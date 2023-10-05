Ex-MSU football coach, Mel Tucker, faces Title IX hearing today

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Richmond, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 45-14.(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a Title IX hearing today that will discuss the sexual harassment allegations against former Michigan State University (MSU) football head coach, Mel Tucker.

The disciplinary hearing will decide whether Tucker violated the school’s sexual misconduct policy during his phone call and interactions with Brenda Tracy.

The hearing begins Thursday, Oct. 5 and should continue into Friday, Oct. 6. It will determine if the accusations against Tucker are true. Tracy’s accusations included details of a phone call where Tucker is accused of masturbating and using sexual comments.

The hearing is part of the Title IX office’s investigation and process that began in July when the complaint against Tucker was first filed.

A day after the allegations came to light, MSU’s athletic director suspended Tucker without pay. He was then notified of a pending termination before being fired with cause. The school will no longer pay what’s left of Tucker’s massive contract.

Tucker has said he plans to sue the university. He also called the investigation a “sham” and the conversations with Tracy were consensual.

In a Sept. 11, 2023 letter to the community, interim President, Teresa Woodruff, said the actions against Tucker were “necessary, appropriate and in support of the affected individuals.”

If you are ever concerned about your safety or see behavior that does not seem appropriate on campus, Woodruff wants you to consider your options.

  • Report to MSU’s Title IX Coordinator/Office for Civil Rights anytime via the Online Reporting Form, or email oie@msu.edu.
  • Contact MSU through the Misconduct Hotline.
  • If there is a safety or emergency medical concern, or a crime is occurring or has just occurred, call 911. Information about a potential crime may also be reported to the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety by phone at 517-355-2221.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
Classroom fight ends with teacher in hospital, student facing felony charges
Suspect charged
26-year-old Owosso Twp. man dies in motorcycle crash
A Transit Bus crashed into a pickup, injuring two people.
Transit Bus crashes into pickup truck, 2 people injured
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 5 - clipped version
5 things you need to know, Thurs oct. 5
5 things you need to know, thurs oct. 5
Nearly 4,000 people are without power on Thursday morning.
Power outage reported in parts of Saginaw and Gratiot counties
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023: 5 things you need to know