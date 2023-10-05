Game of the Week preview, week 7: Sandusky Wolves

SANDUSKY, Mich. (WNEM) – The seventh TV5 Game of the Week is just a day away and the Sandusky Wolves will be taking on the Ubly Bearcats.

The Wolves are entering this game with a 4-2 record. Sandusky has had a nice bounce-back season so far after having two straight years with losing records. Out of the last five meetings between these two schools, the Wolves have won twice.

Sandusky knows this game will be a challenge but they’re not backing down.

The team said they’re ready to bring the energy against the leaders of the Greater Thumb Conference.

“Just like every week, our coach tells us we can win any game as long as we come out and play hard,” said Nick Leen, a senior at Sandusky and a lineman for the team.

Fellow senior Carter Krause, a running back for the team, said he is excited to see the outcome.

“Our players play hard,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got some good offensive linemen that really drive their feet and keep themselves going and we’ve got a strong base, so I’m excited to see what the outcome of this week is going to be.”

Head Coach Craig Jacobson said his team will have to be ready for Ubly on Friday.

“We’re playing a very good opponent. They’re very talented, they play solid football, they’re well-coached in all three phases of the game. So, our kids have to be ready,” he said.

Make sure to tune into TV5 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for live coverage at Sandusky High School.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.