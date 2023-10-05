Genesee Co. Animal Control hosting Empty the Shelter event

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control is hosting an Empty the Shelter event starting Friday.

“Bring the family up and meet some amazing dogs” the shelter said. “Some dogs do require a meet with other dogs living in the home.”

The shelter said all dogs and cats will have waived adoption fees, but there will be a $10 dog license fee for Genesee County residents. Cash or card will be accepted for payment. If an animal is not fixed with a successful meet, the shelter said it will do a cash deposit to hold them.

There is no appointment necessary, however the shelter is closed every Sunday and Monday.

“Please share and let’s find some cats and dogs their ‘furever’ homes,” the shelter said.

Anyone interested can check out the shelter’s photo albums for its adoptable dogs and adoptable cats.

The event starts Friday, Oct. 6 and goes until Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event is in partnership with Cathy Bissell and the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

