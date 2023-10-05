I-75 reopened after crash in Genesee Co.

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Both directions of I-75 have been reopened after a crash blocked several lanes of traffic under the I-69 overpass on Thursday morning, Oct. 5.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash took place on southbound I-75 after the 117 I-69 exit and northbound I-75 after the 116 Bristol Road exit.

According to Flint Township Police, the crash caused damage to the concrete wall which separates north and south traffic.

Crash on I-75
Crash on I-75(Flint Township Police Department)

MDOT said the left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were blocked in both directions, which impacted traffic headed southbound and northbound.

Flint Township Police said only minor injuries were reported.

