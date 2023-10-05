McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack

McLaren uses AI to help patients
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - McLaren Health Care has opened an investigation into suspicious activity on its network, the health care system reported Wednesday, Oct. 5.

It determined to be a ransomware attack and up to 2.5 million patients’ personal data has allegedly been compromised.

In a statement, the health system said some of its data may have been leaked to the dark web and it will let customers know if they were impacted.

The suspicious activity was found in late August. After an investigation, on Sept. 29, 2023, the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group took credit for the attack.

Once the investigation is done, if it turns out patient data was stolen, McLaren Health Care will be required to send out data breach letters to affected patients.

If you do get the notice, you could be at risk of identity theft. You should take steps to protect yourself. McLaren Health Care suggests to read its guide for victims of a data breach. It also suggests you contact a data breach attorney immediately.

An investigation is ongoing.

