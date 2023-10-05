Michigan department focuses on improving birth outcomes

The state health department is launching a new plan across Michigan with the focus of improving birth outcomes.
By Trae Harris and WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

“They’re going to hear their voices and hopefully they’ll be seeing more and more barriers removed,” said Dawn Shanafelt, the director of the Division of Maternal and Infant Health.

Those barriers have been brought up by a disparity of people not being listened to, and they have been very costly to lives of pregnant women across the state of Michigan.

“We have a challenge when it comes to disparity. There’s differences depending on where you live and who you are in this state, and when we see challenges like that, we know that we have systemic issues, issues that need to be addressed,” Shanafelt said.

Through Michigan’s Division of Maternal and Infant Health, their new advancing healthy births plan will see four key points addressed to improve healthy births in the state by 2028, focusing on overall health of the mother and baby, full-term healthy babies, safe sleeping for babies, and mental health.

Much of the plan is already underway.

“Our vision of zero preventable deaths and zero health disparities. We really want to address root causes and address those disparate outcomes that we have in maternal and infant health,” Shanafelt said.

For the public, these plans will come in the shape of increased services, expanded access and resources, and more support for families throughout their pregnancy.

Shanafelt said she believes that the state will be in a much better position in a few years after following this plan.

“We’re really getting to root cause, which is addressing systemic racism, systemic inequities, and really importantly, listening to families and taking action. So, I think we’re at a pivotal point in the state of Michigan,” she said.

