Michigan Senate passes bills for creation of Prescription Drug Affordability Board

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A package of bills that would create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) is one step closer to becoming state law after the Senate approved the measures along party lines.

“I was really excited to see this pass out of the Senate today,” said state Sen. Kristen McDonald-Rivet.

She was glad her fellow lawmakers passed legislation, which included one of her bills, aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs for Michigan residents.

“The cost of prescription drugs has gotten unaffordable for so many of our families. It’s sky-rocketed, particularly post-pandemic, and we have to do something,” McDonald-Rivet said.

The proposed measures call for the creation of a PDAB, and the legislation requires PDAB members to have no ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

“What the board will have the authority to do is set a maximum price limit and be able to tell Big Pharma that they can’t sell the drug in Michigan for over the price that it establishes,” McDonald-Rivet explained. “Now, it is going to address only the most expensive, the most egregious cases where we’ve seen significant pop ups in price.”

She said she was shocked the vote in the state Senate was split on party lines, with Democrats voting yes, and Republicans voting no.

“We know that the cost of prescription drugs is something everybody is concerned about, so my hope is, when it gets over to the House, it’s free of that kind of partisan back and forth and we recognize it for what it is: a really good step in helping solve this prescription drug cost problem that we have in Michigan,” McDonald-Rivet said.

She said the legislation will be read into the state House on Thursday, Oct. 5 and referred to a committee.

The series of bills need to be approved by the state House and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they become state law.

