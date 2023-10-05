More than 90 new jobs, $40M of investments coming to Bay Co.

BANGOR TWP., (WNEM) - More than 90 new jobs and an estimated $40 million of private investments are coming to Bangor Township in Bay County.

Two state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) grants will help finance public highway, road, and street projects, the state of Michigan said, adding the street projects are critical to the movement of people and products and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers.

The road project was submitted by the Bay County Road Commission and will support investment and job creation for Vantage Plastics, a plastic processor in Standish.

Vantage Plastics now has the opportunity to expand a 325,000 square-foot property on Wilder Road, which has been vacant for some time, and invest $40 million in property and facility improvements and equipment, while also adding 93 jobs to the area.

The state also said the Bay County Road Commission was awarded a TEDF by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to improve one-half mile of Wilder Road between Patterson Road and Marquette Avenue. The TEDF share is 70 percent, up to $336,000, and the Bay County Road Commission’s share is 30 percent, or $144,000, which totals the $480,000 needed for the improvements.

This project will include paving road shoulders, concrete patching, and bringing the road up to the all-season standards needed for Vantage Plastic’s operations at the site.

