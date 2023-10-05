Power outage reported in Gratiot Co., surrounding area

By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - More than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Gratiot County and parts of the surrounding area.

Consumers Energy reported a power outage on Thursday, Oct. 5 about 5:30 a.m. which impacted parts of Saginaw County and Gratiot County. The outages reached as far north as Redstone and as south as Hamilton Township and stretched along M-46 from Merrill to parts of St. Louis.

The outages in Saginaw County have been restored, however the outages in Gratiot County and parts of the surrounding area have not been restored, as of 10:30 a.m.

The outage in red area (see image below) was caused by a car crashing into a pole, according to Consumers. The outage in the yellow area (see image below) was caused by equipment failure.

Power outage as of 10:30 a.m.
Power outage as of 10:30 a.m.(Consumers Energy)

Consumers Energy estimates power to be restored to both areas by 11:30 a.m.

