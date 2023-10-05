Power outage reported in parts of Saginaw and Gratiot counties

Nearly 4,000 people are without power on Thursday morning.
Nearly 4,000 people are without power on Thursday morning.(Blake Keller | Consumers Energy)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nearly 4,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power in the Merrill area of Saginaw County and the Breckenridge area of Gratiot County.

Consumers Energy reported the power outage on Thursday, Oct. 5 around 5:30 a.m. but no cause has been determined.

The outages reach as far north as Redstone and as south as Hamilton Township and stretch along M-46 from Merrill to parts of St. Louis.

The outage has delayed Breckenridge Schools by three hours.

Consumers Energy estimates power to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
Classroom fight ends with teacher in hospital, student facing felony charges
Suspect charged
26-year-old Owosso Twp. man dies in motorcycle crash
A Transit Bus crashed into a pickup, injuring two people.
Transit Bus crashes into pickup truck, 2 people injured
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October

Latest News

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023: 5 things you need to know
McLaren uses AI to help patients
McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack
SVSU AD
Valley Lutheran defeats Ithaca in volleyball