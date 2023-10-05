Power outage reported in parts of Saginaw and Gratiot counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nearly 4,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power in the Merrill area of Saginaw County and the Breckenridge area of Gratiot County.

Consumers Energy reported the power outage on Thursday, Oct. 5 around 5:30 a.m. but no cause has been determined.

The outages reach as far north as Redstone and as south as Hamilton Township and stretch along M-46 from Merrill to parts of St. Louis.

The outage has delayed Breckenridge Schools by three hours.

Consumers Energy estimates power to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

