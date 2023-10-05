Reality TV stars to attend Saginaw karaoke bar’s Halloween event

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Three cast members of an MTV reality show are set to be guest judges at the Cat’s Meow Halloween event.

The Cat’s Meow is a karaoke bar in Saginaw specializing in bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, corporate functions, and more.

“Floribama Shore” stars Candace Rice, Nilsa Prowant, and Aimee Hall will be in attendance at the karaoke bar as hostesses and judges for its Halloween costume contest. The trio will also be available for a meet and greet with fans, photo opportunities, and autographs.

The Cat’s Meow said prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the categories of “scariest costume” and “ugliest costume.”

There is a two drink minimum required to RSVP to the event.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cat’s Meow, located at 8845 Gratiot Road in Saginaw.

For more information, visit the Cat’s Meow website.

