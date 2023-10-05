Soggy Thursday with temperatures beginning to cool down

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rainfall is moving into Mid-Michigan which is accompanying the beginning of large-scale change to the weather pattern in our area. We expect the most rain to fall today, though scattered showers can be expected at times this weekend. The biggest story going forward though is the rush of colder air that’s moving in. By this weekend, we’ll have highs in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s. Take a look at those temperatures in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

Check in on our Interactive Radar as you head out the door this morning to see where exactly it’s raining! If it’s not raining in your exact location just yet, still take your rain gear with you as rain will only continue to fill in as the day progresses. This is certainly the case for the bus stops this morning too!

More widespread showers are moving into Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The afternoon will continue to see widespread rain with a few embedded heavy downpours. The afternoon bus stops will need rain gear on hand, and any after-school activities that require dry weather will need to be brought inside. The evening likely will see these showers breaking up just a little, but the rain doesn’t completely wind down until the later parts of tonight.

We're expecting a widespread, soaking rainfall. (WNEM)

Rain totals for today though will range from 0.5″ to 1″ in the heaviest areas. In fact, the 1″ mark will be easily attainable for a few towns near and south of the Tri-Cities today. Our northern row of counties will still be able to pick up a couple of tenths, though it shouldn’t be as much rain as the Tri-Cities, Flint, or the Thumb.

Rain totals will range from 0.5" to 1" at the heaviest. (WNEM)

Temperatures today only reach up to 68 degrees with south southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph. Everyone will be at least 10 degrees colder than the last few days, additionally putting us much closer to normal today (the normal high today is 65 degrees).

Thursday will be in the upper 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

With the main line of rain migrating eastward, we’ll get the opportunity to dry out for the second half of the night after midnight, as well as see clouds breaking up a little bit. This could bring some patchy fog in the clearest spots, though the chance isn’t very high because we’ll have a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, rather than it being calm. Lows will fall to 52 degrees tonight.

Most of the rain leaves overnight. (WNEM)

Friday

With the sinking air (subsidence) behind the cold front, we’ll be able to clear clouds out pretty well in the morning. This will bring in plenty of sun, but clouds will begin to return in the early afternoon. A couple of isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon too, though that chance is still quite small and the day as a whole will be much drier than Thursday.

Friday afternoon has a chance of isolated showers. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to 63 degrees with a gusty west southwest wind. Wind speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday will be cooler with a high of 63. (WNEM)

Weekend: Much Cooler

As the new airmass from Central Canada continues to spill into the Midwest, temperatures will continue their sharp fall. Both days this weekend will be stuck in lower 50s, while overnight lows fall into the upper 30s.

One thing that will make a return this weekend is lake-effect! Not snow though, just rain showers, but it’s a sign of the seasons changing! With the lake-effect nature of these showers, they will be on the lighter side while also being in more of an on-and-off fashion. Our northern and western zones will have the best chance of showers entirely, while the interior of the Thumb could manage a few isolated showers that brew up with the wind coming across the Saginaw Bay. Overall, rain chances will be present over the weekend though still not as heavy or widespread as Thursday.

A northwest wind brings lake-effect showers this weekend. (WNEM)

