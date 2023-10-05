The sun returns Friday, but showers stick around at times through early next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well today certainly hasn’t been as bright or pleasant, but it does have to rain once in awhile, so we’ll get through it!

The bigger change is in the temperature department, with a 15-20 degree drop from yesterday afternoon and it doesn’t appear that we’ll be getting that warm again for the foreseeable future. It’s always tough to talk absolutes when it comes to Michigan weather, but the odds of us hitting 80 again in 2023 seem fairly slim.

And although rain chances will continue to be in the forecast for the next several days, these are not expected to be all day, constant rains. For a complete look at your forecast, head to our First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

If you plan on heading out for any evening plans tonight, there are some areas that are luckier than others when it comes to the rain early this evening, so check in with our Interactive Radar to see if you have a window of dry time! It may be worth packing the umbrella just in case, but you may find a window to run an errand without getting wet.

As the cold front passes through the region tonight, it will gradually push the showers east of us, and we’ll begin drying out and clearing out overnight. Clouds will be around the first half of the night, before clearing into daybreak tomorrow.

Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will settle in the 40s and 50s tonight, with a light west southwesterly wind. With some of the lingering moisture from today’s rain, some patchy fog doesn’t seem completely off the table.

Friday

The sun is expected to return Friday, especially early in the day. (WNEM)

Once clouds clear out, we should see sunshine most of the day on Friday, though some cloud cover will likely re-develop in the afternoon hours. And although we expect many to remain dry through the afternoon and early evening, some spotty showers look possible during this time.

Not everyone will see it, but rain will be possible for Friday evening. (WNEM)

If you plan on being outside for Friday night lights, maybe throw the umbrella in the car just to be safe. But currently we don’t expect most areas to need it.

Highs will remain cool on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be much cooler in the 50s and 60s, with gametime and evening plan temperatures mostly in the 50s (40s farther north). Winds on Friday will be west southwesterly around 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Rain chances will likely pick back up as the evening goes along and continue in scattered fashion overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the most part, with lows going much cooler in the 40s by Saturday morning.

Showers Continue This Weekend & Early Next Week

Specifics are hard to come by when it comes to lake-effect showers, but plan for at least the possibility of scattered showers from Saturday through Tuesday of next week, perhaps lingering into Wednesday and Thursday, too.

While the scattered coverage makes it difficult to pinpoint specific times and places, we can at least feel confident that these rain chances won’t be washouts or be a constant thing for most areas during this stretch. Those farther to the north and west of course will be exposed a little bit more, but there should be breaks from time to time.

Temperatures will remain cool in the 50s during the day (40s to the north), and overnight lows will have no trouble dropping to the 40s, if not the 30s on our coldest nights.

