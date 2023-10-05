SVSU hires John Lewandowski as their new Director of Athletics

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This afternoon, Saginaw Valley State University announced they have selected John Lewandowski as their new Director of Athletics.

He heads to SVSU from the University of Louisiana-Monroe where he was their senior associate athletic director for communications and marketing.

Before his time at ULM, Lewandowski worked at Michigan State for 20 years. During his time at MSU, he supervised the public relations efforts and served as the primary spokesperson for the athletic department. Lewandowski left Michigan State as their associate athletics director.

He’ll start his duties with the Cardinals on Monday.

