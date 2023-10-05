Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday (or what we like to call Friday junior)! If you’re trying to keep warm as our temperatures dip, take a look at five stories to know today.

1. McLaren Health Care has opened an investigation into suspicious activity on its network, the health care system reported Wednesday, Oct. 5. It determined to be a ransomware attack and up to 2.5 million patients’ personal data has allegedly been compromised and uploaded to the dark web. What to do if you are a McLaren patient.

2. More layoffs reported as the UAW strikes continues. Ford announced 400 workers have been laid off. It includes 350 workers at the Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant. This comes a day after Ford presented its seventh offer to the union, calling it the strongest offer made yet.

3. A classroom fight ends with a local teacher hospitalized and a student facing felony charges. The attack was caught on video. The first-year teacher was attempting to break up a fight between two students when one student threw a chair, knocking out the teacher. Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office told TV5 the student was charged with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

4. A state corrections officer is facing charges, too, after an investigation into a drug smuggling operation. The Michigan Department of Corrections suspected Officer Kernef Jackson from Saginaw of smuggling drugs into a prison in St. Louis. Illegal drugs were found on Jackson during a traffic stop in August, according to police.

5. More than 500 cars, trucks, and hyper-cars will be on display this week at Northwood University’s International Auto Show. The 60th annual event starts Friday, Oct. 6 and continues through the weekend with more than 65 manufacturers, vendors and private owners. The opening ceremony is Friday at 11:30 a.m.

