True Bible Ministries brings baby pantry to Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A local foundation in Genesee County is working to help mothers in need.

True Bible Ministries, located on North Saginaw Road in Clio, is a non-denominational, religious 501 (c)3.

In September, the foundation opened up its very own baby pantry to the public. There, families can find everything from diapers to clothing to toys. They carry premature to size six in diapers and up to size 12 in clothing.

Pastor Gene Kelly said it was after joining the Clio Area Chamber of Commerce, that he learned of the real need for a baby pantry in the community.

“That is the reason that we have this and it’s for needy families, needy mothers,” said Kelly. “We try to have as many things as possible.”

Right now, they are most in need of coats and sleepers as temperatures begin to cool down.

To help support the pantry, you can stop by the church’s Fall Festival at the Clio Masonic Temple, on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, food, and a silent auction. All proceeds go back into the foundation.

You can find True Bible Ministries at 11508 N. Saginaw Road in Clio. The pantry is open by appointment.

To stop by, call 810-624-1920.

