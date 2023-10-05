Vivek Ramaswamy holds town hall in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy held a town hall outside the Saginaw Club on Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.

“We’re going to Flint and forgotten cities that I think other candidates in both parties have frankly forgotten. We’re not gonna leave it forgotten. That’s why we’re here,” Ramaswamy said.

He is campaigning to become the Republican presidential nominee.

Midland resident Rob Kinnun said Ramaswamy is a stand-out from the Republican presidential debates.

“He carries the same values as we carry and he is looking out for America,” Kinnun said. “I think that he can unite everyone, Democrats and Republicans, as well as those Independents that are out there that are going to be the swing vote this time.”

As Ramaswamy said he was going to do, he went to Flint for a tour before holding another town hall in Burton.

The next Republican presidential debate is Nov. 8.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.