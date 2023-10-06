Ascension’s mobile mammography bus expanding services

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a new “Cancer” report found the diagnoses of six major cancer types in the U.S. fell in 2020 because of the pandemic. Breast cancer was included.

Breast cancer is often found through screenings or other forms of early detection.

Since the pandemic, there were missed opportunities for early cancer detection, according to the report. It’s partly why Ascension St. Mary’s continues to roll out its $1 million-plus dollar mobile mammography bus. It’s a 45-foot-long breast screening center on wheels.

Inside is a state-of-the-art digital 3D mammography. It is one of the most powerful diagnostic tools available, Ascension said.

The process to get screened is simple, at least according to Tracy Ortman, a mammography technologist aboard the bus.

You get registered at the front of the bus, then you have access to one of two dressing rooms where you can change and get prepared for the mammogram.

”Have you get changed and ready to go out the door. When you come out into this room, we ask you a few questions about your history, if you have questions or concerns before we get started,” Ortman explained. “Then, we proceed with the exam, when you’re done we send you back to the dressing room and then you’re on your way. I think we can get most people in and out of here within 10 to 15 minutes.”

The bus was first introduced last year and it’s now expanded to serve more regional communities on a monthly basis.

Michelle Newman, the regional director for radiology, said the first year was about working out any kinks while serving the community. The mobile bus helps patients get past any barriers that may prevent them from getting screened.

“A footprint was developed to determine where could we reach additional patients and make sure they have access to care, screening and treatment,” Newman said. “By early detection improves their health outcomes.”

Annual mammography screenings are recommended starting at 40-years-old. If you have a family history, talk to your doctor about getting screened earlier. A physician’s order is required.

The bus has expanded to more regional communities on a monthly basis:

First and Third Monday Ascension St. Mary’s Health Center – Chesaning

1600 Brady Street, Chesaning, MI 48616 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. First and Third Tuesday Ascension St. Mary’s Health Center – Vassar

1212 W. Saginaw Road, Vassar, MI 48768 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Second and Fourth Monday Ascension St. Mary’s – Frankenmuth 1027 W. Genesee Street, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesday Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Oscoda Health Park

5939 N. Huron Road, Oscoda, MI 48750 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Every Thursday Ascension St. Mary’s Health Center – Birch Run 9900 Birch Run Road, Birch Run, MI 48415 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

