Clinton County man wins $2 million after buying Powerball ticket on a whim

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County man is $2 million richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket online.

Zach Birchmeier, 31, of Fowler, bought his winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery’s website in the Sept. 23 drawing.

“I don’t usually play Powerball, but I decided to buy a ticket on a whim while I was online,” said Birchmeier. “After the drawing, I saw an email from the Lottery with instructions on claiming my prize. When I logged in to my account and saw $2 million pending, I was in shock!”

With his winnings, he plans to build a house and invest.

“You see this happen to other people, but you never think it will happen to you, so it all still feels surreal,” said Birchmeier.

