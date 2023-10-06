Cool, cloudy, breezy and showery for the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its been hard to say for sure what month we’ve been in this week, but by tomorrow and through the next few days it will be easy to tell that the month is October and the season is fall.

Temperatures have been falling already in the last few hours and cooler air has been filtering into the Great Lakes. Our current 6:00pm temperatures are split between the lower 60s and middle 50s. Expect these temperatures to continue falling through the overnight hours down into the middle 40s by early tomorrow morning.

We are also dealing with some rain shower activity this evening across the area as a large slow moving storm system swings through the Great Lakes. a batch of steadier rain showers should begin moving into Mid-Michigan over the next two hours and will likely continue to-do-so off and on through the overnight period. An isolated stroke of lightning may be possible in the strongest cells.

TOMORROW

Temperatures will start out in the middle 40s tomorrow morning and they will likely spend much of the day in the 40s before we struggle to make the lower-middle 50s during the middle of the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 50s but with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph, even though we do warm up, wind chills will essentially make it feel like the 40s just about all day long. Saturday night then falls into the middle-upper 30s. Our northern counties might come close to officially hitting the freezing mark.

Lake effect rain showers will bring off and on rain chances much of Saturday and Sunday to Mid-Michigan. This will be a lighter and more intermittent rain chance. The clouds coming with this rain will also be more intermittent, but stubborn, so a general mostly cloudy sky is in store with a few peaks of sunshine.

Sunday will have a high of 52 degrees as well with continued breezy and brisk conditions. The same northwest wind will gust to 25 mph rather than 30 mph, but still hold a sustained speed of 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night will have a low of 36 degrees.

