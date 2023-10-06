Cooler Friday with a few showers, even colder this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With the strong cold front moving through the Great Lakes, a new airmass is now moving in which will give us a large temperature drop off from earlier this week. This is also going to bring some breezy winds and with a northwest wind direction, the lake-effect machine is going to get started too! If you’ve been waiting for more fall-like weather to make a return to Mid-Michigan, this weekend is for you! It’ll be a good weekend to get any indoor tasks done, or maybe even just make some soup or a pot of chili.

Today

You won’t particularly need rain gear for the morning bus stops, but you might want to still have it with you for the afternoon bus stops today as spotty showers will regenerate during the afternoon. This means will also have scattered showers around by football time this evening too. If you’re heading to any Friday Night Lights action, make sure keep the rain gear on standby! Game forecasts for tonight are available by clicking here.

Friday will have scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Temperatures will only get up to 62 degrees this afternoon with a west southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The average high temperature today is 65 degrees, so now we’re technically colder than normal but much closer to normal compared to earlier this week.

Friday will be around 62 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Scattered rain from the evening will actually pick up even more coverage during the middle of the overnight. Lows will fall to 43 degrees with a west southwest wind shifting to the northwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. It will be a cold rain, some may wake up to over 0.10″ of fresh rainfall on Saturday morning!

In the middle of the night, more scattered rain continues. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers from Friday night will continue on Saturday, but by the afternoon starting to transition more into the lake-effect belts primarily (Clare, Houghton Lake, West Branch). This will be a lighter and more intermittent rain. The clouds coming with this rain will also be more intermittent, but stubborn, so a general mostly cloudy sky is in store.

Saturday will have scattered lake-effect showers. (WNEM)

Highs reach up to 52 degrees with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills will essentially stay in the 40s all day due to that breeze. Saturday night then falls to 38 degrees. Our northern counties might come close to officially hitting the freezing point!

Saturday will be around 52 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunday will have a high of 52 degrees as well with continued breezy and brisk conditions. The same northwest wind will gust to 25 mph rather than 30 mph, but still hold a sustained speed of 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night will have a low of 36 degrees.

Sunday will have a highs around 52 degrees. (WNEM)

The low to our north will be cutting off or “parking” in eastern Canada. As a result, most showers will stay close to it leaving only a few isolated showers here. By comparison, Sunday does appear drier than Saturday. We hope you have a safe, warm, and wonderful weekend! GO LIONS!!

This weekend will be cool and breezy! (WNEM)

