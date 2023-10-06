Federal court holds former Edenville Dam owners responsible for 2020 failure

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan is holding the former owners of the Edenville Dam responsible for its failure in May 2020.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Attorney General’s (AG) office announced the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan granted the May 25, 2023 motion summary of judgment the AG’s office filed, which was part of an ongoing enforcement action against the former owners of the Edenville Dam.

On May 19, 2020, the east embankment of the Edenville Dam failed, sending a catastrophic surge of water into the surrounding communities.

Related: Water still missing from lakes 3 years after floods

During the state’s investigation it discovered that in 2010, Boyce Hydro determined the east embankment of the dam might fail if Wixom Lake rose too high, the AG’s office said, adding Boyce Hydro could have fixed the issue and made preliminary plans to do so, but never followed through.

Related: AG’s office releases new information about Edenville Dam failure

The AG’s office said it was this same embankment that failed in 2020, just as the company predicted it would in 2010. Boyce Hydro never divulged this defect to the state even though it was required by law to do so, the AG’s office said.

According to the AG’s office, Boyce Hydro’s former dam safety engineer and chief operator resigned in protest in 2017 because Boyce Hydro’s manager routinely neglected safety priorities.

The AG’s office said the former dam owners did not dispute any of the state’s evidence in this case.

“It was vital the Court was alerted to these new revelations, and we’re appreciative of the summary judgment granted,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The State demonstrated dam ownership disregarded threats to the safety and integrity of the dam, and absolutely was responsible for its failure, so much so they had no defense whatsoever.”

The AG’s office said now that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan has granted the state’s motion against the previous owners, the state is planning to seek a money judgment against Lee Mueller, the person managing Boyce Hydro, personally.

Read next:
‘Get to da choppa!’: MyFlight Tours offering fall color tours
MyFlight Tours will be using the James Clements Airport for fall color tours.
VAMC holding ceremony to dedicate new clinic to fallen soldier
Pfc. Justin T. Paton VA clinic
Michigan man growing marijuana worth millions won’t face major charges, court says
Michigan marijuana generic
SVSU receives $1.06M grant for social work program
SVSU has received a $1.06 million two-year federal grant to prepare more master’s-level social...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Generic police lights
Bay City, Saginaw residents arrested following high-speed chase in Traverse City
Crash on I-75
I-75 reopened after crash in Genesee Co.
Power outage as of 2 p.m.
Power outage reported in Gratiot Co.
McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack

Latest News

October is the month of pumpkins and there’s no better time to celebrate them than at the...
Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival returns to Caro
UAW workers react to strike progress announcement
UAW workers react to strike progress announcement
Doctor discusses why you should get a booster.
Fall COVID boosters available
Justin Humpert is accused of killing his mother in a rural area of Saginaw County.
Jury finds man guilty for brutally murdering mother in 2021
SVSU has received a $1.06 million two-year federal grant to prepare more master’s-level social...
SVSU receives $1.06M grant for social work program