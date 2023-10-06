Federal court holds former Edenville Dam owners responsible for 2020 failure

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan is holding the former owners of the Edenville Dam responsible for its failure in May 2020.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Attorney General’s (AG) office announced the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan granted the May 25, 2023 motion summary of judgment the AG’s office filed, which was part of an ongoing enforcement action against the former owners of the Edenville Dam.

On May 19, 2020, the east embankment of the Edenville Dam failed, sending a catastrophic surge of water into the surrounding communities.

During the state’s investigation it discovered that in 2010, Boyce Hydro determined the east embankment of the dam might fail if Wixom Lake rose too high, the AG’s office said, adding Boyce Hydro could have fixed the issue and made preliminary plans to do so, but never followed through.

The AG’s office said it was this same embankment that failed in 2020, just as the company predicted it would in 2010. Boyce Hydro never divulged this defect to the state even though it was required by law to do so, the AG’s office said.

According to the AG’s office, Boyce Hydro’s former dam safety engineer and chief operator resigned in protest in 2017 because Boyce Hydro’s manager routinely neglected safety priorities.

The AG’s office said the former dam owners did not dispute any of the state’s evidence in this case.

“It was vital the Court was alerted to these new revelations, and we’re appreciative of the summary judgment granted,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The State demonstrated dam ownership disregarded threats to the safety and integrity of the dam, and absolutely was responsible for its failure, so much so they had no defense whatsoever.”

The AG’s office said now that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan has granted the state’s motion against the previous owners, the state is planning to seek a money judgment against Lee Mueller, the person managing Boyce Hydro, personally.

